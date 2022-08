The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one suspect and impounded two vehicles conveying 1, 500 litres of suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil in Akwa Ibom. Mr Suleiman Marafa, the Commandant of the corps in the state, said at a media briefing in Uyo on Wednesday. Marafa said the suspect, aged 36, […]

