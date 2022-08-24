Power cuts and sleepless nights in China's record heatwave





The lights are out along a once-bustling boulevard in a tourist spot at the epicentre of China’s hottest summer on record, as people take refuge indoors from the searing heat engulfing the country’s southwest. The region is suffering through its longest continuous period of high temperatures since records began more than 60 years ago, with […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper