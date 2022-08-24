SERAP, NGE sue FG as stakeholders urge downward review of TV, radio fees — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Experts kick against five-year advance payment for renewing licences

• NBC cannot padlock the air, insists Akinfeleye

• It’s too expensive, BON scribe says

• Fees not exorbitant, charges minimal, Ilelah clarifies

Though the National Broadcasting Commission’s (NBC) deadline for payment of debts owed by broadcast houses, amounting to N2.66 billion, is today, stakeholders in the industry have, however, called for a downward review of the licence fees, adding that the five-year advance payment method makes it difficult for many stations.

The Guardian gathered that in the past, licence fee for network stations was fixed by bidding. Silverbird got its licence for N500 million. Daar Communication (AIT), which lost to Silverbird, was later allocated network licence, making it the third after NTA and Silverbird. It was learnt that NBC later reduced the fee to N250 million.

Following this development, for radio, Rhythm FM and Ray Power FM came on board after Federal Radio…