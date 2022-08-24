We need to get it right, NFF presidential aspirant Amadu says — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Musa Amadu, a presidential aspirant in the upcoming Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Elective Congress, on Tuesday, harped on the need to get it right in the country’s football administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amadu made the remarks during his official declaration to run for the office of NFF President in the federation’s forthcoming elective congress.

The NFF Congress had adopted Sept. 30 as date for its 2022 Elective Congress in Benin City at the end of its 77th General Assembly held in Lagos on Thursday.

Amadu who is a former NFF General Secretary said his plan to ensure that things were gotten right in the administration of football in the country from 2022 had been outlined in his 22-point agenda.

“My aim is to ensure that the 22 points are well harnessed to build a complete and totally unique Nigerian football culture where everyone associated with the game is a stakeholder.

“We want to build an image of Nigerian football that will make…