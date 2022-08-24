World Bank, US pledge $3billion as Nigeria launches transition plan for climate change, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria has launched its energy transition plan to achieve universal energy access by 2030 and a carbon-neutral economy by 2060 to tackle poverty and climate change.

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo, who spoke at the global launch on Wednesday, said the plan was designed to tackle energy poverty and climate change crisis, as well as deliver sustainable development goal seven (SDG7) by 2030 and net zero by 2060.

He said the plan is designed lift 100 million people out of poverty, reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint, drive economic growth and create jobs.

Osinbajo explained that “climate change threatens crop productivity in regions that are already food insecure, and since agriculture provides the largest number of jobs, reduced crop productivity will worsen unemployment.”

The vice president added that it is time for Nigeria and the African continent to take ownership of transition pathways and design climate-sensitive strategies that address peculiar growth…