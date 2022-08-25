African Media Agency Partners with Africa Oil Week 2022  | The Guardian Nigeria News

The partnership aims to amplify strategic and technical insights in the oil and gas industry and drive economic development

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 25 August 2022, /African Media Agency/- African Media Agency a leading pan-African PR and communications firm today announced its partnership with Africa Oil Week 2022 to be held in Cape Town in early October this year. The partnership aims to amplify strategic and technical insights in the oil and gas industry and drive economic development.

Africa Oil Week prides itself on offering unrivalled opportunities that drive investment and deal-making across the continent, thus shaping the future of Africa. What sets them apart from competitors is the seniority of delegates. In 2021, Africa Oil Week welcomed 45 Ministers and Government Leaders, 400+ C-level delegates, as well as hundreds of SVPs and VPs of Africa, Exploration, and New Ventures, who will share their wealth of experience and insights to help drive the…