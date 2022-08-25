Kobe Bryant’s Widow Awarded $16m In Leaked Crash Photos Suit | The Guardian Nigeria News

According to a federal jury, the county must compensate Mrs. Bryant for her emotional distress.

Christopher Chester, a co-plaintiff, will receive $15 million.

Gianna Bryant, Kobe Bryant, and six other family members died in a helicopter crash in California in January 2020. In the collision, Mr. Chester lost his wife, Sarah, and daughter, Payton.

The victims’ families furious after reading an article in the Los Angeles Times that said county personnel snapped photos at the crash site and shared them with others.

The county agreed to pay the two families who lost loved ones in the crash $2.5 million (£2.1 million) in November, but Mrs. Bryant refused to accept the settlement.

Last Monday, Mrs. Bryant, who was in tears on the witness stand, recalled reading the LA Times article while spending time with her other children at home.

“I bolted out of the house and I ran to the side of the house so the girls couldn’t see me. I wanted to run… down the block and just scream,” she…