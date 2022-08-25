Osun government bans road-side trading | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Osun Government has banned the display of wares on the roads and pedestrian walkways across the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode on Wednesday in Osogbo.

She said that the ban was part of measures to ensure safety in the marketplace places in the state.

Egbemode said that the ban had become necessary due to the traffic snarl along the major roads and the danger it posed to people selling on the roadsides.

“Osun State Government is worried about the increasing danger that roadside display of wares is posing to its residents and citizens.

“The State Executive Council today set up a Special Task Force to stop the trend.

“This team will pay unscheduled visits to the markets and arrest those obstructing traffic with their wares.

“The team will work with the Federal Road Safety Corps and other law enforcement agencies to ensure safety in our markets.

“The state can no longer fold its…