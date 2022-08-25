Shun godfatherism, EFCC tells political parties — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Abdulrasheed Bawa has charged political parties in the country to ensure that the 2023 general election is free and fair.

Bawa made the appeal on Wednesday when he received a delegation from the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, led by its Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani at the EFCC headquarters, Jabi, Abuja.

The EFCC Chairman who spoke through the Secretary to the Commission, Dr George Ekpungu, advised the political parties to strengthen their internal democracy, shun godfatherism and ensure that the process of leadership selection is credible.

He noted that the visit underscores the importance that the EFCC and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians attach to political parties, especially as the 2023 general election approaches.

“We need political parties to work in ensuring that the forthcoming general election is free, fair and credible,” he said. He advised the political parties to…