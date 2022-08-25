YouTube marks World Jollof Day, celebrates African delicacies | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Eniola Daniel 25 August 2022 |

6:17 am YouTube has unveiled a series of initiatives to mark this year’s World Jollof Day.

Since 2015, the day has been observed on August 22 to spotlight Jollof rice, a popular cuisine among west Africans also offered in other regions of the world.

Cook-offs between top creators in Nigeria will be organised and premiered on YouTube. Popular food vloggers, comedians and lifestyle creators will be paired to compete with one another for bragging rights on which team can prepare the best jollof rice. Creators on the line-up for the cook-off are Sisi Yemmie and Broda Shaggi as Team…