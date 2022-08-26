2023 poll: Osinbajo, Lawan Amaechi, 20 Presidential aspirants to parley over Tinubu victory | The Guardian Nigeria News

As the 2023 poll draws nearer, Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and twenty other presidential aspirants of the All progressive congress (APC) have concluded plans to converge in Abuja as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential poll.

The party stalwarts, according to a statement by Mr Nicholas Felix are billed to brainstorm on adopting winning campaign strategies that will carry every Nigerian along and address the challenges bedevilling our country.

Among those expected to be in attendance at the parley scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 31st, are the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Science and Technology Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

They include five serving governors, namely Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Abubakar…