Danbatta urges Nigerians to protect telecoms infrastructure | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC)of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta says Nigerians have a duty to protect telecommunications infrastructure in the country.

Danbatta said any vandalism made by individuals affects the quality of telecommunications services from service providers.

He made this known at the 2022 edition of Youth, Civil Society and Stakeholders summit on Thursday in Abuja.

The summit was on curbing the disruption and vandalism of telecoms, power, oil and gas, marine, railway, education, health and other critical infrastructure in Nigeria during elections.

The EVC, who was represented by Head, Corporate Communications, NCC, Nnnenna Ukaoha, called for collective action by the youth and community leaders to safeguard critical infrastructure from possible attacks.

He said this would sustain investors’ confidence and economic growth, adding that communication and connectivity were enablers to all sectors of life.

‘‘Communication and…