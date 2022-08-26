NBC suspends shutdown of indebted stations — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has temporarily suspended the shutdown of the indebted broadcast stations across the country.

The Director-General of NBC, Malam Balarabe Ilelah, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NBC, on Aug. 19 revoked the licences of the AIT/Ray Power FM (DAAR Communication L.td., Silverbird TV Network, and 50 other stations over N2.6 billion debts.

The commission ordered the affected stations to shut down in the next 24 hours and directed NBC offices nationwide to collaborate with the security agencies to ensure immediate compliance.

Consequently, the commission, on Aug. 20, extended the period in which all outstanding debts are to be paid from 24 hours to Wednesday.

It explained that the extension of the enforcement date was due to an appeal by the affected broadcast stations, relevant stakeholders, public-spirited individuals, and organisations.

However, the NBC boss said following…