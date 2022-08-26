Police confirm killing of 60-year-old step mother in Katsina  | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the killing of 60-year-old Asiya Mohammed by her step son, Najib Shehu, with a pestle.



The incident occured on August 18 at the Ambassador Quarters residential area in the state. The Command’s spokesperson, Gambo Isah, in a statement, yesterday, said the deceased had a misunderstanding with her step son before the incident.

He added that the suspect also fractured his father’s leg and injured him in several places before he was eventually apprehended.



“On 18/08/2022 at about 1600hrs, one Najib Shehu, 25, of Ambassador Quarters, Katsina, had a misunderstanding with his step mother, Asiya Mohammed, 60, of the same address.



“He went into the kitchen, grabbed a pestle, hit her severally with it on her head, as a result of which she sustained head injuries and was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.



“In the spur of the moment, the suspect also hit his father severally with the said pestle on his leg and…