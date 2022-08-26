Why insecurity lingers in Nigeria – SDP Presidential candidate | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Presidential flagbearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2023 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has given reasons the prevailing security situation in Nigeria has lingered for so long unabated.

Adebayo, who spoke yesterday in Abuja, alleged that a caucus inside the government profits financially from the menace and as such, they allow it to spread and linger so as to sustain their flow of income from it.

“There is a caucus inside the federal government that believes that insecurity is an opportunity to spend money and that if it expands, they will spend more money and collect allowances. He warned that by so doing, they are contributing more to the situation”, he stated.

Adebayo promised to deal with all manners of insecurity, demand for restructuring and all other forms of agitations if voted into office.

Noting that although there are pockets of insecurity around the world, he, however, described that of Nigeria as annoying, embarrassing and very…