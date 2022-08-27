Accord presidential candidate, Imumolen, launches prosperity system for Nigerians | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Presidential candidate of the Accord party, Professor Christopher Imumolen, has launched an economic system tagged ‘I Will Prosper’ that is aimed at providing economic respite for Nigerians, ameliorating their living plights, and catalysing prosperity for all.

Speaking about the programme, Imumolen noted that ‘I Will Prosper’ is meant to create collective prosperity towards eradicating increasing socio-economic despondency and frustration, which are the pivots upon which criminality and unpatriotic ways revolve.

READ MORE: Accord picks ex-Zamfara SSG, Bello Maru, as Chris Imumolen’s running mate

“This system will provide the basis for business, financial, empowerment, education, healthcare, and agricultural support for all in different dimensions,” said Imumolen in a press statement made available to The Guardian on Friday.

“The less privileged, the aged, and various socially handicapped are greatly considered in the I Will Prosper configuration.

“It speaks…