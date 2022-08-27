Family, friends eulogizes late singer Osayomore — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Fehintola Adewale, Abuja 26 August 2022 |

8:29 pm The family and friends of the late Popular highlife musician, Joseph Osayomore, last Saturday, gathered in Abuja to pay their last tribute to the legendary singer.

Titled, Tribute Evening for Ambassador Osayomore Joseph, he was described by many as the king of highlife music who was popular, not just within his immediate Benin City, Edo State, but was well known across the country.

In fact, his music was said to have reached out to the uttermost part of the world.

Eulogizing the music genius , one Samson R. Osagie described Osayomore as a…