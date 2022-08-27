How Chomzy emerged first female Head of House — Saturday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

It is week five of Big Brother Naija and similar to previous weeks, all housemates except the incumbent Head of House, were eligible to participate. Unlike previous weeks, however, the winner of the games and eventual HoH would have immunity from eviction for only themselves and whomever he/she nominate as deputy.

The first game was played in two rounds. For the first round, the female and male housemates participated separately. The top two female and male housemates from the first game would qualify for the next challenge, which meant game 2 would feature 4 housemates (2 females and 2 males).

Before proceeding to the games, Big Brother had Phyna in the spotlight and asked if she completed her punishment as last week’s Tail of House. Sadly, she didn’t and this automatically disqualified her from participating in the games. Biggie also declared her the Tail of House for the new week.

With Phyna’s punishments meted out, Biggie then asked the eligible female participants to…