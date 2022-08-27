ICT sectors contribute 18.44% to Nigeria’s GDP, says NBS | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Information and Communication Technology (ICT),sector had contributed 18.44 per cent to the ‘Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product Report’ for Q2 2022.

Dr Femi Adeluyi, Technical Assistant Research and Development to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Adeluyi said that the digital economy sector under Prof. Isa Pantami has continued its trend of playing a key part in the growth on Nigeria’s economy.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Pantami, was very excited to hear of the remarkable contribution of the ICT sector to Nigeria’s GDP in the quarter under review.

According to him, the oil sector contributed 6.33 per cent to the total real GDP in Q2 2022, which was lower than the contribution in Q2 ‘2021 and Q1 ‘2022, where it contributed 7.42% and 6.63%, respectively.

“The non-oil sector’s contribution grew by 4.77 per cent in real terms,…