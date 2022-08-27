NICOWA renews commitment to boosting inmates’ welfare | The Guardian Nigeria News

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > NICOWA President,8th right, flanked by members at their national convention yesterday in Abuja. NICOWA members

NICOWA renews commitment to boosting inmates’ welfare

Wives of officers and men of the Nigerian Correctional Service, (NCoS), under the auspices of the Nigeria Corrections Officers’ Wives’ Association, (NICOWA), have said that they would continue to support the service and their spouses by giving counsel, psychological outreaches and medical aid to inmates in custody.

The National President of the association and wife of the Controller General of the service, Hajiya Aisha Nababa made this known at the association’s National convention, yesterday in Abuja.

She said the choice of this year’s convention theme ‘National Security and Corrections Officers’ Wives’, was to depict the critical role wives of officers play in boosting national security, especially through…