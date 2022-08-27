Oil theft: NSCDC helmsman summons commandants, heads of anti-vandal units | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Institute’s panel of inquiry on erring officers

*laments poor public perception of security agencies

Worried by the growing reported cases of oil theft and illegal bunkering, the commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has summoned all states’ commandants and heads of anti-vandal units of the agency for an emergency meeting.

Speaking at the meeting Friday in Abuja, the commandant expressed displeasure over the attitude of some officers of the corps who have been found culpable in some of the reported cases of oil theft and vandalism.

He said any officer guilty of compromise in the discharge of assigned duty will not be spared but dealt with accordingly because the service has no tolerance for mediocrity, laziness, nonchalance and incompetence and will therefore not hesitate to take appropriate action.

“Let me sound this note of warning that the corps has no place for mediocrity, laziness, nonchalance, or incompetence and…