‘We have to become deliberate about gender mainstreaming’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Adaora Onyechere is a Nigerian broadcast journalist, gender equality & women’s right advocate, and politician. Having worked in the broadcast industry for over 10 years, she’s one of the most widely recognised faces on television in the country.

She currently hosts her own TV show, Gender Agenda, an interactive 30 minutes programme on women’s issues and policy literacy, cutting across various sectors in Nigeria and airing exclusively on Africa Independent Television (AIT).

Adaora began her career as a student broadcaster at Coventry Student Radio, and then went ahead to work for Channel 4 in London and BEN Television London as editor and anchor of the African Film Review. She moved back to Nigeria in 2009 to take up her first broadcasting role as a radio presenter with Confluence Cable Network Limited, before moving to the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), then Vision FM and DAAR Communications. From 2010 to 2018, Adaora co-hosted the network TV Talk Show,…