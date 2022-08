After meeting Tinubu, Peter Obi, Obasanjo says 'I have no special candidate'

Former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday said he does not have a preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election. Speaking in Minna, Niger State capital during a visit to former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Obasanjo said he only has a national agenda for Nigeria. “I don’t have a special candidate,” Obasanjo, who […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper