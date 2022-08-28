Haaland hat-trick inspires Man City fightback to beat Palace | The Guardian Nigeria News

Erling Haaland hit his first Premier League hat-trick to inspire Manchester City’s fightback from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side was rocked in the first half at the Etihad Stadium as a John Stones own goal and Joachim Andersen’s header put Palace in contention for a shock victory.

It was the fourth Premier League game in their last six in which City had fallen two goals behind.

Yet they hadn’t lost any of the previous three and won this one as well, thanks to Haaland’s heroics.

After Bernardo Silva pulled one back early in the second half, Haaland scored his first home goal for City since his £50 million ($58 million) summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway striker grabbed two more to leave Palace in tatters, taking his tally to six in his first four Premier League matches.

“These games are why I’m here, to turn things around when there are difficult times,” Haaland said.

“Of course, you see on the pitch I…