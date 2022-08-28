NDLEA seizes tonnes of narcotics in 6 states, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), had seized tonnes of narcotics in Yobe , Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi Edo and Delta states in the last one week.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that two suspected fake security agents taking 14kg cannabis to Maiduguri, Borno, were intercepted along Potiskum- Damaturu road in Yobe.

He said that Adetula Olarenwaju was arrested with four blocks of the substance on Thursday on his way from Lagos.

He also said that Sadiq Garba, returning from Gombe, was also nabbed with 22 blocks of the substance on Saturday.

Babafemi added that Abu Sunday was arrested with 48.4kg cannabis at Idk quarter, Ibilo, in Edo, while Rosemary Afekhuai was caught with 1,130 tramadol caps, among others, at Oluma quarters, Otuo, Owan East LGA of same state.

“In Delta, Mustapha Isah, was arrested at Oko market with 9, 800 Tramadol caps weighing 6.4kg, while NDLEA operatives…