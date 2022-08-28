Police arrest 2 suspected kidnappers, rescue target in Jigawa | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police in Jigawa, in collaboration with Vigilante Group, have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday.

Shiisu said the suspects were arrested on Thursday after the operatives, acting on credible intelligence report raided their hideout at Nisan Marke village.

He said that the suspects allegedly kidnapped one, Muhammad Sama’ila, aged 45, from Madari village of Warawa Local Government Area of Kano state.

“On August 24, 2022, at about 8 a.m., intelligence at report at our disposal revealed that, one Muhammad Sama’ila, aged 45, of Madari village, Warawa LGA, Kano state, was seen with matchet cuts all over his body.

“On the receipt of the information, a team of policemen swung into action, visited the scene of the crime and took the victim to hospital,” he said.

The PPRO added that…