Police arrest fake Army Captain for alleged armed robbery | The Guardian Nigeria News

Police operatives have arrested a 39-year-old suspected fake Army Captain, Andy Edwards, in Lagos for alleged armed robbery.

Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Sunday in a statement.

Hundeyin stated that the fake soldier, who posed as a modelling agent, would invite ladies for auditioning and rob them of their cars and valuables at gunpoint.

He said the suspect was arrested following a painstaking investigation that was launched after one of his victims reported the robbery of her Lexus RX330 SUV.

“Investigation led to the recovery of one Ford Edge SUV with registration number KRD 276 EG, one sewing machine and one POS machine with six SIM cards from the suspect’s house.

“Also recovered from him were two pairs of military camouflage uniforms and one number plate – AFL 469 GD.

“While investigation is being rounded off, the owner of the Ford SUV is hereby urged to come forward to claim same. Suspect would be arraigned at the…