Turkey hits back at Macron’s ‘unacceptable’ criticism | The Guardian Nigeria News

Turkey on Saturday lashed out at what it described as French President Emmanuel Macron’s “unacceptable” comments in Algeria on foreign powers spreading anti-French propaganda in Africa.

On a visit to France’s former colony aimed at mending troubled ties, Macron on Friday appeared to warn young Algerians and Africans against manipulation by “networks” influenced by Turkey, Russia and China that present France as an “enemy”.

“There is immense manipulation,” Macron told reporters.

“Many political Islam activists have an enemy: France. Many of the networks that are covertly pushed — … by Turkey… by Russia… by China — have an enemy: France.”

Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic slammed what he described as the French leader’s “extremely unfortunate” comments.

“It is unacceptable that… Macron, who has difficulties in confronting his colonial past in Africa, especially Algeria, tries to get rid of his colonial past by…