Why cutting governance cost remains elusive since 2012 — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Lack Of Synergy Between NASS, Executive Undermines Its Implementation

• Legislature Creates Over 200 Additional Agencies, Commissions

• FG Indecisive, Insincere — Lawmaker

• Non-implementation Of Report Impedes Governance Cost — SGF

Cutting Nigeria’s huge cost of governance in the face of dwindling economic fortunes may remain a mirage or at best, mere platitudes, going by feelers from the seat of power in Abuja and its corridors across the country.

For some time now, there have been sustained campaigns for cost-cutting measures in governance across the board by concerned Nigerians, comprised mostly of economists, financial analysts, stakeholders and public sector commentators.

Following unsuccessful attempts by successive administrations to reduce the number of federal government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as a cost-cutting measure, former President Goodluck Jonathan, 2011, set up the Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalisation of…