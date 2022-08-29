9mobile offers massive voice and data bonuses with the new 9Konfam Package







In line with its commitment to offer amazing value to Nigerian mobile telephone customers, Nigeria’s leading telecom service provider and youth-friendly brand, 9mobile, has announced the launch of 9Konfam, a tariff plan that rewards customers with generous airtime and data benefits upon SIM activation, and on every recharge.

Source: Guardian Newspaper