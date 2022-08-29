Johnny Depp Makes VMA Joke About Needing The Job As The Moonman | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Chinelo Eze

29 August 2022  
In a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, Johnny Depp cracks jokes saying that he needed the work as the Moonman.

Nearly three months after a verdict in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard was rendered, the actor made a surprise n appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs dressed as an astronaut.

The 59-year-old actor made a brief cameo appearance early in the programme, his visage digitally inserted…



