LASTMA impounds 20 commercial vehicles at illegal parks, garages | The Guardian Nigeria News

To ensure free flow of traffic, the enforcement unit of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded 20 (painted/unpainted) commercial vehicles at Apongbon Bridge and Ikorodu roundabout in line with its total clampdown on commercial buses, illegal garages/parks on bridges and roundabouts across the state.

Speaking on the exercise, the general Manager of the Authority, Bolaji Oreagba, said illegal activities of owners of the commercial buses/cars on bridges and roundabouts across the state contravene the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

He stated that it was nauseating seeing these commercial bus drivers constituting public nuisance by operating illegally on bridges and roundabouts, thereby causing avoidable traffic gridlock and inconveniencing other motorists and road users.

Oreagba revealed that the enforcement unit embarked on the exercise at Apongbon Bridge and Ikorodu roundabout after recalcitrant drivers, who do not want to…