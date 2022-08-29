Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Marvel Role — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi
29 August 2022 |
8:03 pm
Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 27-year-old rapper recently landed a role on the Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” continuing her ascent into the acting industry. She revealed her casting for both A24 musical comedy “F-king Identical Twins” and the “She-Hulk” series based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe in…
Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed joining the Marvel Cinematic…
Source: Guardian Newspaper