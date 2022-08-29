Pogba says targeted by gangs after brother promises ‘big revelations’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Paul Pogba revealed on Sunday that he is being threatened and targeted for extortion by gangsters after his brother Mathias published a bizarre video online promising “big revelations” about the World Cup winner.

A statement signed by his lawyers, his mother Yeo Moriba and current agent Rafaela Pimenta said that the videos published on Saturday night “are unfortunately no surprise”.

“They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba,” read the statement.

“The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation.”

Mathias Pogba, 32, published videos in four languages promising “great revelations about (his) brother Paul Pogba and his agent Rafaela Pimenta”, who took over as head of the company of former agent Mino Raiola who died in April.

He said the “whole world, as well as my brother’s fans, and even more so…