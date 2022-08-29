Standard Alliance protests licence withdrawal, heads for court | The Guardian Nigeria News

Decision unwarranted, ill timed, board insists

Crisis is brewing between the board of Standard Alliance Insurance Plc and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) over the cancellation of the firm’s certificate of registration as insurer.

The board and shareholders have gone to court to challenge the commission over the withdrawal of the certificate of operation at a time a standby investor had shown readiness to recapitalise the company.

The firm alleged that NAICOM was more interested in liquidation instead of recapitalisation. In a July 8, 2022 letter to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, the board had appealed against NAICOM’s intent to cancel the registration, stating that the move is unwarranted and untimely.

Copies of the letter were sent to the Commissioner for National Insurance and Chief of Staff to the President and Commander-In-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari.

The board chairman, Johnson Chukwu, explained that a reputable group of…