Unicentral commends FCT minister for awarding AIM hosting rights to firm | The Guardian Nigeria News

Managing Director of Unicentral Resources Generation Limited, Zsusanna Ogunmiloyo, has commended Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, for awarding the Territory’s only slot for full marathon (42.195km) to her firm.

A statement by the Race Director, Abuja International Marathon (AIM), who is also the Head of Media and Publicity, Olukayode Thomas, said Unicentral’s management and staff are grateful to Aliyu, who, after thoroughly examining bids and presentations, chose Unicentral’s bid and signed a Memorandum of Understanding to give the firm the sole right to organise the only full marathon in FCT for the next five years.

Ogunmiloyo, who is also AIM’s Managing Director, said Aliyu’s approval is in line with the best global practices and standards approved by the governing bodies of athletics and marathons and road races in the world.

The world’s biggest marathon destinations such as New York, Tokyo, Dubai, London, Vienna,…