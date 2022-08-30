2023 poll: APC dispel rumour of cold war between Tinubu, Adamu over campaigns | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress has dispelled rumours of a cold war between the national chairman of the party Sen Abdullahi Adamu and the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

APC’s Deputy National Organising Secretary, Hon Nze Chidi Duru in a chat with reporters in Abuja remarked that there is no iota of truth in the stories making the rounds that Tinubu and Adamu are not in synch over the means to achieve the victory of the party in the 2023 poll.

Duru maintained that both the Tinubu team and the party national secretariat have fine-tuned the full list of members of the APC campaign council ahead of the flag-off for campaigns on the 28th of September this year.

He said:” There is no power tussle over positions. None of such has happened and the party and the candidate are working together. But it is important to say that we agreed on DG and spokesman.

“The governors will control the structures at the zones. The party can’t be…