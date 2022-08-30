Aregbesola declares war on oil thieves, commissions gun boats







Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has declared full-scale war against economic saboteurs in the oil sector and vandals of the nation’s critical infrastructure. The minister made the declaration yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers state while commissioning eight newly acquired gunboats by the Nigeria Security and Civil defence Corps, (NSCDC). He said that the government is […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper