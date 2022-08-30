



Since the Chris Rock and Will Smith slap occurred about six months ago, Chris Rock has been inundated with invitations to appear in films, host awards ceremonies, and even promote merchandise with slap-related themes. Despite this, he has steadfastly declined to do so. He spoke openly about the events that followed the notorious slap during […]

The post Chris Rock Declines Hosting Oscars Calls It Going Back To A Crime Scene appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper