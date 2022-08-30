



Group Managing Director (GMD) Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, on Tuesday, stunned guests present when he revealed that churches, mosques, security agencies as well as communities where pipelines pass through are involved in vandalism and theft of petroleum products in the country. The NNPC boss named the culprits when he appeared during […]

The post Churches, mosques, others are involved in vandalism, theft – NNPC boss appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper