FG plans to spend N19.76trn in 2023 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government is proposing to spend N19.76 trillion in 2023.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, made the declaration in Abuja on Monday when she said the 2023 budget had a proposed deficit of N11.3 trillion.

She was addressing a sitting of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

Ahmed said government was projecting revenue of N8.46 trillion for 2023; N1.9 trillion of which would come from oil-related sources while the balance would come from non-oil sources.

She said the budget would be premised on 70 dollars per barrel of crude oil and an exchange rate of N435.57 to the dollar.

The minister said oil production for 2023 was pegged at 1.69 million barrel per day; a real GDP growth rate of 3.7 per cent and inflation rate of 17.16 per cent for the year.

She hinted that petrol subsidy would remain up to mid-2023 sequel to the 18-month extension announced early in 2021.

Ahmed added that…