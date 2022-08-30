Flutterwave has broken barriers to sales, business growth for SMEs, says CRO







Chief Regulatory Officer (CRA), Flutterwave, Olubankole Falade, said the fintech company has broken barriers to sales and business growth for grassroots small businesses in Nigeria. Falade said this at the second Economic Update themed “Multisectoral Impact of Emerging Technologies and Best Options for their Adoption”, organised in partnership between the American Business Council of Nigeria […]

