NSCDC moves to address staff housing deficit, floats 550 housing scheme | The Guardian Nigeria News

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > Commandant General NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi Gov Tambuwal of Sokoto state at the foundation laying of NSCDC 550 units staff housing scheme in Sokoto, Monday

To upscale staff welfare and address the housing deficit, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), has begun the implementation of an integrated development plan by floating a 550 units housing scheme in Sokoto state.

Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi said that the scheme which targets staff across the board will not only ameliorate housing needs but motivate staff thereby enhancing peace and security to engender the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

In a communique by the Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, Audi said the mass housing project, spanned 31, 070 hectares of land, at Mill Goma community, in Bodinga Local Government Area, (LGA), opposite the runway of the Sultan…