Burkinabé peacekeeper in Mali is UN Woman Police Officer of the Year





NEW YORK, USA, 31 August 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- A peacekeeper from Burkina Faso serving in Mali has been honoured for her work to boost trust between the authorities and local communities, including survivors of gender-based violence. Chief Warrant Officer Alizeta Kabore Kinda is the recipient of the 2022 United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year […]

