Commit 10% of budget to agric, stakeholders tell government — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Rising from a two-day consultative forum on the 2023 agriculture budget in Lagos, yesterday, stakeholders drawn from organisations, government ministries, departments and agencies, institutes and bodies of farmers, have called on the Federal Government and the other sub-national governments to give priority to agriculture by committing 10 per cent of their yearly budget to the sector to meet the 10 per cent benchmark of the Maputo/Malabo Declaration.

Reading the communiqué after the forum’s meeting, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Bima Muhammad Enagi, said despite the challenges facing the sector, agriculture remains the largest contributor to Nigeria’s GDP in the second quarter of 2022 at 23.3 per cent; beyond the contributions of Trade (16.8 per cent), Telecommunication (15 per cent), Manufacturing (8.7 per cent) and the Oil and Gas sector (6.3 per cent).

He said: “The agricultural sector has the largest potential to lead millions of…