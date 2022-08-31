Cracks as Shekarau loyalists pledges support to Kwankwaso, NNPP in Kano





No fewer than 45 political bigwigs and stunt loyalists of former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau on Tuesday resolved to remain in the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP. Shekarau’s political disciples who have refused to decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP along with their political leader vowed to muscle support for the Kwankwasiyya movement to regain […]

