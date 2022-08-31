EFCC, NSCDC apprehend 13 suspected illegal miners in Kwara | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced the arrest of 13 suspected illegal miners in Kwara.

The suspects were allegedly operating in Kakafu village, Pategi Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Ilorin by Mr Ayeni Olasunkanmi, Public Relation Officer (PRO) of NSCDC in the state, said five trucks conveying assorted mineral resources were also impounded.

Olasunkanmi said that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday by a team of operatives of the NSCDC and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as well as officials of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

He added that the operation followed credible intelligence report received by the EFCC over some suspected illegal miners operating in the area.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects have not been paying royalties to the Federal Government as required by law.

Olasunkanmi said that the suspects would soon…