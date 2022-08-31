Enugu APC chief dismiss plot by Nnamani, Onyeama, Okechukwu to unseat him | The Guardian Nigeria News

The chairman of the Enugu state chapter of the All progressive congress (APC), Mr Ugochukwu Agballah has dismissed the ongoing plot to unseat him by a section of stakeholders of the party in the state.

The former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Foreign Affairs minister Onyema Ugochukwu, Sullivan.1. Chime Immediate Past Governor of Enugu State, General JOJ Okoloagu Board Member NDIC, Sen. Ayogu Eze Board Member NPA and Former APC Guber Candidate Enugu State, Barr. Eugene Odo former Rt. Hon Speaker, Enugu State, Barr. Ifeanyi Nwoga Former Attorney General, Enugu State, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani Member South East and Mr Osita Okechukwu Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON) have in a petition calling on the Sen Abdullahi Adamu led national working committee (NWC) to sack Agballah and replaced him with a caretaker executive committee.

Agballah in a statement made available to reporters in Abuja described the stakeholders as Abuja-based politicians who are of little or no value to the…