FG has done enough for universities, ASUU- Minister | The Guardian Nigeria News

Minister of State for Education, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah on Tuesday disclosed that the federal government has done much for the education sector, especially, for the universities, which should enable the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to reconsider its position on industrial action.

Based on this, the minister opined that it won’t be out of place for major stakeholders in governance, like the members of the National Assembly, to leverage on what the government has done so far to see if the striking lecturers can go back to classes.

In his presentation to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETfund who were on an oversight function to the Main Ministry of Education, the Minister said that the federal government has done the necessary things for ASUU to resume classes adding that major stakeholders like the federal lawmakers can also come into the matter.

Opiah averred that in contrast to the wrong impression being held about the position of the…