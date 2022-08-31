Neymar, Mbappe score as PSG see off Toulouse | The Guardian Nigeria News

Goals from Neymar and Kylian Mbappe helped Paris Saint-Germain stay top of the early Ligue 1 table with a 3-0 victory at Toulouse on Wednesday.

Christophe Galtier’s reigning champions were never seriously threatened by their newly-promoted opponents and remain above Lens and Marseille on goal difference.

The fearsome front three of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have now scored 18 times between them already this term.

Toulouse frustrated PSG early in the game, with goalkeeper Maxime Dupe making two smart stops from Kylian Mbappe and tipping a Lionel Messi shot wide.

But the away side did take the lead in the 37th minute, as Neymar raced onto Messi’s through ball and slotted into the bottom corner.

The Brazilian’s ninth goal of the season was initially ruled out for offside, but that decision was overturned after a lengthy VAR review.

PSG did not take long to score again after half-time, as Messi broke clear into the area before laying the ball off for Mbappe to slot home through…